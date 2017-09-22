Golden State Warriors held Media Day news conference

The Golden State Warriors held Media Day at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland on Friday. The team will kick off their training camp on Saturday.The Warriors are coming off of their second championship in three years. The team rolled through the playoffs with a 16-1 record.With the new season coming, many are still wondering if the Warriors will celebrate their NBA championship at the White House. General Manager Bob Myers said the Warriors have had contact with the White House about a visit, but the team has not met yet to discuss. Last month, Kevin Durant said he didn't want to celebrate the title with President Trump because he does not respect who's in office.11:30 a.m.: Bob Meyers11:45 a.m.: Steve Kerr12:00 a.m.: Patrick McCaw12:15 a.m.: Draymond Green12:30 a.m.: Stephen Curry12:45 a.m.: Zaza Pachulia1:00 p.m.: Omri Casspi1:15 p.m.: Kevin Durant1:30 p.m.: David West1:45 p.m.: Shaun Livingston2:00 p.m.: Klay Thompson2:15 p.m.: Nick Young2:30 p.m.: Andre Iguodala