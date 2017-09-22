The Golden State Warriors open training camp today at the team's practice facility in downtown Oakland.The Warriors are coming off of an incredible season where the won their second championship in three years. The team rolled through last year's playoffs with a 16-1 record.With the new season coming, many are still wondering if the Warriors will celebrate their NBA championship at the White House. The team hasn't been invited yet.Last month, Kevin Durant said he didn't want to celebrate the title with President Trump because he does not respect who's in office.