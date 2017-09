40 days until Opening Night 👀



Dub Nation will be able to start buying single-game Warriors tickets Thursday for the upcoming season as the team gets ready to defend their NBA title.It may seem like their last championship run just ended, but the Dubs tip off again next month.Season ticket holders and priority wait-list members get the first shot at tickets Thursday morning, with Warriors insiders getting a chance Thursday afternoon. The tickets that are left will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. on Friday.The Warriors face off against the Rockets on Tuesday, October 17 in Oakland.to get your tickets.You can also buy them at the Oracle Arena box office or call 888-GSW-HOOP.