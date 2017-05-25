GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors to face rival Cavaliers in NBA Finals

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers high-five during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (KGO-TV)

BOSTON (KGO) --
The Cleveland Cavaliers have once again made it to the NBA finals, and they'll take on the Golden State Warriors in what is sure to be an epic showdown for the third year in a row.

DUBS ON 7: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals schedule

They blew out the Boston Celtics 135 - 102.

It's rematch time for the Warriors who, with new addition Kevin Durant, dominated the competition in the Western Conference this year -- mounting with a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs to catapult the team into the finals.

The Cavaliers dominated in game 5, blowing out the Boston Celtics by double digits in Boston.

RELATED: Warriors GM says Steve Kerr's status for NBA Finals remains unclear

There was some worry for Kyrie Irving prior to the start of game 5.

The All-Star rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Game 4 when he stepped on Terry Rozier's foot.

Irving was able to stay on the floor and finish the game, scoring a career playoff-high 42 points.

Several Celtics were also fighting injuries as they try to stave off elimination.

You can watch the NBA Finals only on ABC7.

Click here for the full schedule.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.
