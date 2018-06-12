GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

Huge crowds cause huge backups after Warriors parade in Oakland

Huge crowds cause huge backups after Warriors parade in Oakland (1 of 18)

Huge crowds cause huge backups after Warriors parade in Oakland

With a million people flocking to Oakland, getting to and from the parade took a bit of savvy and transit knowledge. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
With a million people flocking to Oakland, getting to and from the parade took a bit of savvy and transit knowledge.

"It was much longer getting here," said Warriors fan Narkeithia Griffin. "BART was running fast and longer trains but getting away looks like it's a journey."

The third time was the charm for paradegoers. BART combined morning rush hour commuters with parade-bound fans for a generally smooth go of it. Some rode in at 6 a.m. and snagged front-row spots along the route. Others swooped in right at 11 a.m. Riders were spread out.

VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

But when parades end, they end and everyone wants to leave at once.

The worst place to be was in line buying a return ticket. The wait was 30 minutes long.

"It's a reminder to get your act together before you get in this line if you want to go fast," said Kim Sow, a Warriors fan.

Many said the BART lines and the waits for trains were much improved over last year. They theorized that everyone's had practice. The third year of a championship parade meant Bart had a plan and fans had a strategy.

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors's 2018 parade here.



