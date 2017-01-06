SPORTS

Iconic Harlem Globetrotters celebrate 90th anniversary
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained generations of basketball fans. (Harlem Globetrotters)

The Harlem Globetrotters have a long history of playing crowd-pleasing basketball with fancy dribbling, impossible trick shots and on-court antics.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the iconic basketball team is celebrating the 90th anniversary of their first road game in Hinckley, Illinois.

The Globetrotters have lived up to their name by playing in 122 countries in front of hundreds of millions of fans.

The team currently holds 12 world records and was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballHarlem Globetrottersbuzzworthydistraction
Load Comments
SPORTS
Warriors squander Curry's 40 points, lose to Grizzlies in OT
Oakland celebrate state champ McClymonds Warriors
Lane Johnson files complaint; lawyer calls arbitration 'sham'
Sources: Cavs, Hawks hope Kyle Korver trade done by Saturday
More Sports
Top Stories
Raiders players honored by PFWA ahead of big playoff game
Major weekend storm could hurt Tahoe ski conditions
STORMWATCH: Accuweather weekend forecast
STORMWATCH: sandbag locations in the Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
Show More
Oakland celebrate state champ McClymonds Warriors
Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
AIDS activist to be sworn in to lead San Francisco's District 8
Group working to archive words of Donald Trump in San Francisco
More News
Top Video
Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
Major weekend storm could hurt Tahoe ski conditions
AIDS activist to be sworn in to lead San Francisco's District 8
Oakland celebrate state champ McClymonds Warriors
More Video