DEREK CARR

Is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr starting a music career?

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tweeted a link to this on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (http://derekcarrmusic.com/)

by abc7news.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
He's a star on the field and a Good Samaritan in the streets and on social media, but could Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr have a burgeoning career in the music industry?

So here's what we know - the Raiders start tweeted a video and link to derekcarrmusic.com on Tuesday afternoon.



He also posted a video on Facebook that said, "If I am going to do a touchdown dance, I should have a song to dance to, right? derekcarrmusic.com."



Then his brother, David Carr, chimed in on Twitter to say it'll be "worth the wait."



So is Carr making a serious play to break into the music biz, or is this all a big joke? Stay tuned to find out!

Click here for more stories about Derek Carr and click here for full coverage on the Raiders.
