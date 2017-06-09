CLEVELAND, OH --It's do-or-die for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Golden State can win its second championship in three years by sweeping the Cavs in Game 4. The Warriors have won 15 in a row this postseason. Cleveland, which won last year's NBA title, fell into a 3-0 hole following a 118-113 loss in Game 3.
ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. Right before Game 4, join ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs On 7 Pre-game show, brought to you by Jeep, at 5 p.m. on ABC7.
