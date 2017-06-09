GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

It's do-or-die for Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals Game 4 against Golden State Warriors

EMBED </>More Videos

It's do-or-die for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Golden State can win its second championship in three years by sweeping the Cavs in Game 4. The Warriors have won 15 in a row this postseason. (KGO-TV)

CLEVELAND, OH --
It's do-or-die for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Golden State can win its second championship in three years by sweeping the Cavs in Game 4. The Warriors have won 15 in a row this postseason. Cleveland, which won last year's NBA title, fell into a 3-0 hole following a 118-113 loss in Game 3.

ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. Right before Game 4, join ABC7 News Sports Director Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs On 7 Pre-game show, brought to you by Jeep, at 5 p.m. on ABC7.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenchinau.s. & worldOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 4 tonight on ABC7
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 1
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
Warriors facing off against rival Cavaliers in Game 4 tonight on ABC7
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
MLS suspends San Jose Earthquakes Marco Urena for one game
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind the scenes of 2017 NBA Finals
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say teen stabbed by transient man at Millbrae library
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
Attorney: Warehouse fire defendant is near mental breakdown
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
Show More
Hazardous material spill near Chevron Richmond refinery
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Friends, family saddened by accidental death of Antioch teen
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
More News
Top Video
Police say teen stabbed by transient man at Millbrae library
Charlie, baby goat badly burned in Milpitas grass fire died
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
More Video