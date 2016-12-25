GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

James, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108

The Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on ABC7 at 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day. (KGO-TV)

CLEVELAND --
Kyrie Irving dropped a fadeway jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers came back on Golden State just like they did last June in the NBA Finals, beating the Warriors 109-108 on Sunday.

RELATED: 7 things to know about the Warriors, Cavs rivalry

The Cavs trailed 94-80 early in the fourth quarter before rallying before a rowdy Christmas crowd. And as was the Case in the Finals, it was Irving, who made a 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 7, who made the biggest basket.

Golden State had one last chance but Kevin Durant lost his balance while coming off a screen and couldn't get off a shot as time expired.

LeBron James had 31 points Irving scored 25 for the Cavs, who were down 3-1 in last season's Finals before winning three straight and the championship - the first for a Cleveland team since 1964.

Durant, making his first appearance in the league's hottest rivalry, scored 36 and Thompson had 24.

The Cleveland Cavaliers carried a four-game winning streak into their Christmas Day rematch of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James dropped in 19 points and Kevin Love had 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Cavs hammered the visiting Brooklyn Nets, 119-99. Kyrie (KY'-ree) Irving added 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who never trailed and built a 46-point lead in the second half. James, Love and Irving were removed from the game with 3:57 left in the third quarter and the Cavs ahead 90-48.

The Cavaliers are an Eastern Conference-leading 22-6 following their ninth win in 10 games.

Golden State warmed up for its Christmas Day clash with the Cavaliers by pulling out a 119-113 win at Detroit. Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant poured in 32 points as the Warriors earned their seventh straight win. Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists to help the Warriors overcome a season-high 23 turnovers.

b
LeBron, Irving rally Cavaliers past Warriors 109-108
