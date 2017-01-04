J.J. Watt visits young Texan fan recovering after car crash

A young Houston boy severely injured in a car crash got a huge surprise from NFL super star J.J. Watt.Noah Fulmer had to have emergency surgery after breaking both of his legs during a car accident. When emergency crews found him inside the car he was wearing a Watt jersey, but they had to cut it off of him during the rescue.When Fulmer woke up from surgery is saw his mom, dad and J.J. Watt in his recovery room. Watt heard about the young fan and brought him three of his number 99 jersey's including one autographed game jersey."It meant a lot to me and my family to see the smile my little boy was trying to put on and the words of encouragement he gave my little boy were amazing," said Core Fulmer, the young boy's father.Watt told Fulmer he knows what it's like to recover from surgery. Watt is out for the season recovering from multiple back operations.