Legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana is opening up about his support for cannabis for pain relief and healing, and how he's experienced its benefits, as well.The 61-year old Hall of Fame quarterback tells Playboy that cannabis is easing his post career pain and that's he's thankful for that."Legalization is picking up steam on a global level and I feel like now is the time to spread information about the curing capabilities of this plant," Montana told Playboy. "As with any medicine, increased accessibility comes with the need for education. Cannabis eased my pain. It also put me in a state of healing and relief."Montana is not only speaking out in favor of cannabis, he's investing in it.Last October, he was one of the investors who helped raise more than $4 million in seed funding for Herb, a marijuana content website.