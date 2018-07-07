SPORTS
Warriors to sign Jazz cast-off Jonas Jerebko

Jonas Jerebkois expected to join the defending NBA champions after the Utah Jazz waived the power forward on Saturday.

League sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Jerebko plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors upon clearing waivers on Monday.

Jerebko appeared in 74 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

A second-round pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2009, Jerebko had signed a two-year contract with Utah in the 2017 offseason. To claim Jerebko off waivers, a team would have to guarantee his $4.2 million salary for the 2018-19 season.
