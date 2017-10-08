SPORTS

Colin Kaepernick says he'll stand during national anthem if signed to play NFL football again

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, then on the San Francisco 49ers, kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. (MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ / AP)

NEW YORK --
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again.

According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem last season to bring more attention to the killings of black men by police officers. The protests spread this season after the former San Francisco 49er was unable to sign on with another team.

The issue has grown this season as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett recently said he was racially profiled by Las Vegas police during a confrontation, and President Donald Trump aggressively chastised players and owners for protesting during the anthem.
