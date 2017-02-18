Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were on the floor together ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game - though they started on opposite ends.The Western Conference All-Stars are practicing at the Superdome, and interaction between Westbrook and any of the Golden State Warriors has been limited at best. The four Golden State All-Stars started warming up at one end of the floor, while Westbrook went to the other.Stephen Curry eventually came down to the end of the court where Westbrook was shooting, and not long after that West coach Steve Kerr of Golden State summoned the whole team to one end of the floor. He told the team to run a little bit of five-man weave, "to pretend like we're practicing."