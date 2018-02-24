GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant receives January NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Warriors forward Kevin Durant walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant received the January NBA Cares Community Assist Award from Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his support for children and education, the NBA announced Saturday.

Durant is donating $3 million to the University of Texas basketball program and its Center for Sports Leadership, which will be used for renovations of his alma mater's athletic facilities and the sports leadership center, a Warriors spokesman said.

Durant also contributed to Colin Kaepernick's "10 for 10" campaign, matching Kaepernick's $10,000 donation and earmarking the money for Silicon Valley De-Bug, a community justice organization.

Working with Make-A-Wish, the basketball player granted the wishes of three boys facing life-threatening illnesses, bringing them to Oakland for a Warriors game and meeting with the three of them, the Warriors said.

Durant said Kaepernick, Make-A-Wish, Silicon Valley De-Bug and his alma mater, the University of Texas "are doing important work, and it means a lot to me to have played a small part in their incredible efforts."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportskevin durantGolden State WarriorsNBAchildreneducationcommunityOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Stephen Curry to play Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic on sponsor exemption
Kevin Durant says media often portrays him as 'the sensitive one'
Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala invest in Team SoloMid's parent company
CJ McCollum calls Kevin Durant's Warriors decision 'soft,' prompting Twitter back-and-forth
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News