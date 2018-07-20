Man breaks world skate vaulting record

Tonight I watched a man Vault higher than any human has ever done before - 6.17m - from a Skateboard!!! Mind 💥!!! What a night - and what a show! Congrats Baptiste! Good night Jockgrim! 👍🎉😊 pic.twitter.com/VJhdg9DUlM — Scott Simpson (@Scott_Simpson_) July 16, 2018

A French skateboarder has broken the world skate vaulting record.Baptiste Boirie completed the feat July 16 in Jockgrim, Germany.Scott Simpson recorded the event and shared it on his Twitter account. "Tonight I watched a man vault higher than any human has ever done before - 6.17m - from a Skateboard!!!"Boirie broke the previous record by 1 centimeter.After the victory, he posted on Instagram that France's victory in the World Cup gave him "wings" for the launch.