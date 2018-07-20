SPORTS

Man breaks world skate vaulting record

A French skateboarder has broken the world skate vaulting record.

JOCKGRIM, Germany (KGO) --


Baptiste Boirie completed the feat July 16 in Jockgrim, Germany.

Scott Simpson recorded the event and shared it on his Twitter account. "Tonight I watched a man vault higher than any human has ever done before - 6.17m - from a Skateboard!!!"



Boirie broke the previous record by 1 centimeter.

After the victory, he posted on Instagram that France's victory in the World Cup gave him "wings" for the launch.

