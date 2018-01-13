MAVERICKS

Mavericks Challenge called off for Tuesday, reschedule date not released

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mavericks Challenge has been called off for Tuesday, January 16, 2018 due to unfavorable conditions.

RELATED: Raw video of Titans of Mavericks competition

Officials say after closely monitoring the surf-conditions and swell forecasts, event officials decided to not run the highly-anticipated Mavericks event at Half Moon Bay.

PHOTOS: Mavericks big wave surf competition

Organizers have been monitoring the swell systems and weather patterns throughout the season and only runs events when surf reaches the 30-foot-plus mark, mobilizing on 72 hours' notice with an international field of Big Wave men's and women's athletes.

Click here for more stories about the Mavericks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmaverickssurfingcompetitionhistoryabc7 originalsHalf Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
RAW VIDEO: Titans of Mavericks competition 2016
PHOTOS: Mavericks big wave surf competition 2016
MAVERICKS
Window for Mavericks Challenge surfing contest closes
VIDEO: Wave sweeps over surfers in Half Moon Bay ahead of Mavericks
2 men rescued after boat capsizes near Mavericks
Bay Area surfers take on big waves during High Surf Advisory
More mavericks
SPORTS
Terrell Owens: Skipping Canton to protest flawed Hall process
Olney: What trade deadline? These 12 players could move in August
Giants try to continue mastery of Diamondbacks
Bumgarner leads Giants to 8-1 win over Diamondbacks
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
More Sports
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News