The Golden State Warriors kick off every season with a Media Day. It's a chance to meet the players, but it is so much more.

Golden State's defense of their second NBA title in three years begins on Tuesday night. The Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland at 7:30 p.m.The team's owners and NBA commissioner will present last season's players and coaches with diamond-clad rings in a special pregame ceremony.