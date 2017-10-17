GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

NBA Champion Warriors welcome Houston Rockets for season opener at Oracle

The Golden State Warriors' defense of their second NBA title in three years begins on Tuesday night with the team facing off against the Houston Rockets. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State's defense of their second NBA title in three years begins on Tuesday night. The Warriors will face off against the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena in Oakland at 7:30 p.m.

VIDEOS: Highlights from 2017 Golden State Warriors Parade & Rally

The team's owners and NBA commissioner will present last season's players and coaches with diamond-clad rings in a special pregame ceremony.

PHOTOS: 2017 Golden State Warriors victory parade and rally


VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
The Golden State Warriors kick off every season with a Media Day. It's a chance to meet the players, but it is so much more.

