NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Sunday. There are some impressive streaks that merit some mention going into Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Golden State is trying for its 14th consecutive postseason victory, which would tie the longest such streak in any of the four major U.S. pro sports.
