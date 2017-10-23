  • BREAKING NEWS At least 2 dead, CHP officer hurt in shooting in Clearlake Oaks
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

NBA fines Warriors' Stephen Curry for throwing mouthpiece at game against Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been fined for throwing his mouthpiece on Saturday.

The NBA announced on Monday that they were fining him $50,000.


The incident, for which Curry was ejected, happened with 43.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 111-101 loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis.

As part of the same incident, the league says Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has also been fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official.

