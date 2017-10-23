MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KGO) --Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been fined for throwing his mouthpiece on Saturday.
The NBA announced on Monday that they were fining him $50,000.
Stephen Curry's mouthpiece goes where Stephen Curry wants it to go. pic.twitter.com/Gck6dOMiOR— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2017
The incident, for which Curry was ejected, happened with 43.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 111-101 loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis.
As part of the same incident, the league says Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has also been fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official.
