Stephen Curry's mouthpiece goes where Stephen Curry wants it to go. pic.twitter.com/Gck6dOMiOR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2017

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has been fined for throwing his mouthpiece on Saturday.The NBA announced on Monday that they were fining him $50,000.The incident, for which Curry was ejected, happened with 43.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 111-101 loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis.As part of the same incident, the league says Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has also been fined $15,000 for verbally abusing a game official.