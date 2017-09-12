GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

New Golden State Warriors jerseys to feature advertising

A Golden State Warriors basketball is seen in this undated image. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
When the new NBA season tips off next month, the Golden State Warriors will be among the teams sporting ads on their jerseys.

It's the first time the NBA is allowing this. Today the Warriors announced details of their $60 million, three-year deal with Japanese-based electronics retailer Rakuten.

Rakuten isn't well known in the U.S. country but it's huge in Japan, operating the largest internet bank, one of the largest credit card companies and is already a sponsor of baseball and soccer teams in other countries. The CEO Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani was on hand today and said "together with the Warriors and the NBA, we would like to make sure we build a bright future."

Warriors owner Peter Guber says, "This is not a transaction, it's a relationship."

A University of San Francisco marketing professor says the deal should help the Golden State Warriors grow their brand globally.

