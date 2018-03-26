NFL

NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody after allegedly injuring elderly woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles DE Michael Bennett appears in Texas courtroom. Watch raw video from March 26, 2018.

By
HOUSTON --
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett was taken into custody for the felony charge of injury that stemmed from an altercation in Feb. 2017 at Super Bowl LI, according to Bennett's lawyer.


Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium.

Bennett surrendered at 1 p.m. at the Harris County District court.

FULL VIDEO: NFL star Michael Bennett's encounter with Las Vegas police caught on camera
EMBED More News Videos

The full video of Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett's with Las Vegas police has been released. Bennett accused the department of racially motivated excessive force after he says he was threatened at gunpoint following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel.



Harden told Eyewitness News that Bennett was out of the country when the Harris County District Attorney announced Bennett's indictment for the felony charge of injury to the elderly on Friday.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On Feb. 5, 2017, Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, a player for the New England Patriots.

RELATED: Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again

Immediately following the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate.

NRG security personnel, including the 66-year-old disabled victim, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access.

Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team, police said.

Bennett, 32, was traded from the Seahawks to Philadelphia earlier this month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnflathleteselderlyelder abuseSuper Bowl 51NRG parkcrimearrestu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NFL
Jordy Nelson 'hurt' Packers didn't do more to try to keep him
Devin McCourty, Malcolm Jenkins among players in summit at Harvard
Aldon Smith arrested for violating court order
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
More nfl
SPORTS
Dusty Baker returning to Giants as special adviser
Jordy Nelson 'hurt' Packers didn't do more to try to keep him
Athletics want to pay off Coliseum debt, assume stadium ownership
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
More Sports
Top Stories
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
VIDEO: Suspect in San Mateo school threat attempts to buy gun
Cloverdale man arrested after dead, emaciated horses found
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
A's interested in buying entire Oakland Coliseum site
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
Show More
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Dusty Baker returning to Giants as special adviser
Tree falls on man at daughter's softball game in Alameda
VIDEO: Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
More News
Top Video
Threat to 'shoot up a school' causes shelter-in-place in San Mateo
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
FTC confirms investigation into Facebook's privacy practices
Rep. Swalwell calls on social media companies to protect elections
More Video