OAKLAND RAIDERS

NFL suspends Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch 1 game after ejection

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected after shoving an official on Thursday night's game. Lynch came off the bench after quarterback Derek Carr was hit late by Kansas City's Marcus Peters in the second quarter. Lynch got into the middle of a scuffle and ended up shoving line judge Julian Mapp. Here's a look at photos from that moment. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The NFL decided on a 1-game suspension for Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who was ejected from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he shoved an official when he ran onto the field during a scuffle.

League spokesman Joe Lockhart said the NFL is considering all options and would announce its decision.

"There is a schedule for fines for all offenses. For physical contact with an official, in excess of $30,000. There's entering a fight area, unnecessary roughness," Lockhart said. "On some cases, suspension is in order."

The scuffle started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City's Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter Thursday night. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters.

Lynch then sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Line judge Julian Mapp tried to break up the fight but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey . Lynch got a personal foul and was ejected for making contact with the official.

Click here for full coverage on the Raiders.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersnflfootballOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OAKLAND RAIDERS
George Lopez takes a 'bite' out of the Chiefs before Raiders game
NaVorro Bowman set to play for Raiders days after signing
Raiders, Chiefs look to bounce back Thursday
Raiders sign NaVorro Bowman to one-year, $3M deal
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
George Lopez takes a 'bite' out of the Chiefs before Raiders game
NaVorro Bowman set to play for Raiders days after signing
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell not changing its national anthem policy
More Sports
Top Stories
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
Rain helps crews battle Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Child hurt in hit-and-run near Oakland's Lake Merritt
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting SFPD officer with car
More Video