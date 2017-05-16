SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Nunez's 2-run infield single keys Giants' 4th straight win

San Francisco Giants' Derek Law and catcher Buster Posey celebrate the 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO --
After a 12-24 start to the season when nearly everything went wrong, the breaks are finally starting to go in favor of the San Francisco Giants.

Eduardo Nunez was credited with a two-run infield single when Los Angeles pitcher Brandon McCarthy lost track of a baserunner and the Giants beat the Dodgers 8-4 on Monday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

The hit by Nunez that scored Brandon Crawford from second base was the key play in a four-run fourth inning that broke the game open and helped Matt Cain (3-1) earn his second win of the season against the Dodgers.

"We've gotten so many of those this year," Crawford said sarcastically about the fortunate break. "That's just something that happens. I don't think I've ever seen that before. It's just one of those things in baseball, you see something new every day."

San Francisco opened the inning with three straight hits off McCarthy (3-1), with an RBI double by Crawford putting the Giants up 2-1. That's when things really got interesting.

With runners on second and third, Nunez hit a broken-bat grounder up the middle that shortstop Corey Seager fielded just beyond the infield dirt. Buster Posey easily scored from third on the play. Crawford appeared in trouble when third-base coach Phil Nevin waved him around third not realizing Seager had fielded the ball.

Seager made an off-balance throw toward home that McCarthy cut off on the mound after he had forgotten to back up home. With his back to the plate, McCarthy didn't see Crawford caught between third and home and instead focused on Nunez, who took a wide turn around first and didn't stop.

McCarthy had to wait to throw to second until Seager got back there, and Nunez slid in safely while Crawford easily scored the third run of the inning.

"He shouldn't have been in the middle of the diamond," manager Dave Roberts said. "The mechanics of the play, he should have been behind home plate, so that's where it gets funky from the beginning. ... He's not used to being in that situation, having the feel or the awareness of the baserunner."

Nunez then stole third when McCarthy failed to keep him close, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Giants added two runs in the seventh against Grant Dayton when Posey hit his fifth homer in his past seven games, and Nunez added an RBI double.

"Those guys in there have gone through some tough times in the early go," manager Bruce Bochy said. "We're not going to get giddy here. We've dug ourselves a hole. Every day we have to come out and try to play our best game. These guys are doing that right now. You want to believe the work was going to turn and at this point it has."

