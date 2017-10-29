OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell arrested in Arizona on gun charge

Mug shot of Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, taken in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (Scottsdale police)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested after a food delivery person says he pointed a gun at her, police in Scottsdale, Arizona say.

Maxwell was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Saturday night at his Scottsdale home. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

The 26-year-old gained attention when he became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the National Anthem last month.

Bruce Maxwell kneels during first National Anthem away from Oakland

Last week, he told TMZ that a server at a Huntsville, Alabama restaurant refused to serve him at a restaurant because of his national anthem protest.
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell says pro-Trump waiter wouldn't serve him over kneeling protest
Click here for a look at the latest national anthem protests and click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Oakland Athletics.
