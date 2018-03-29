OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland Athletics top Anaheim Angels 6 - 5 at home opener

Athletics' Khris Davis hits a three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels' Garrett Richards during a baseball game on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Marcus Semien singled into an empty center field with one out in the 11th inning, beating Los Angeles' five-man infield to lift the Oakland Athletics over the Angels 6-5 on opening day Thursday.

Boog Powell hit a one-out triple off Noe Ramirez (0-1) to start the winning rally. Matt Joyce was intentionally walked to bring up Semien, who delivered his first career game-ending RBI.
VIDEO: Oakland Athletics flag raised at City Hall to celebrate start of season

The Angels got consecutive two-out singles from Martin Maldonado and Zack Cozart in the 11th off Chris Hatcher (1-0) but didn't capitalize.

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the fifth and a tying single in the seventh to almost single-handedly get the A's back in it.

Albert Pujols homered leading off the sixth, while Shohei Ohtani connected on the first pitch he saw for a single in a much-hyped major league debut for the Japanese two-way star.

Kole Calhoun and Cozart also homered for the Angels to back Garrett Richards, who began this season healthy following two injury-shortened years. Richards left his initial 2017 outing on April 5 at Oakland, then didn't pitch again for the Angels until Sept. 5 because of a rare nerve irritation in his biceps. He missed most of 2016 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Batting eighth as designated hitter, Ohtani swung at the first pitch and grounded a hard single to right field off Kendall Graveman in the second inning. He grounded out his next three times up before a strikeout in the 11th.
RELATED: Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland

Ohtani often looked overmatched in the Cactus League, managing just four singles in 32 at-bats (.125) and striking out 10 times.

The 23-year-old Ohtani is set to start on the mound for the first time in Sunday's series finale against the A's.

Davis began his quest for a third straight 40-homer season, and Matt Olson tied the game at 4 with a solo shot moments later.

Then Pujols chased Gravemen with a drive to left - No. 615 of his career - the slugger's fifth career homer on opening day.

Graveman allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings with a strikeout and no walks in his second straight opening day start for Oakland. The A's played a day game home opener for the first time since 1994.

The Angels, who opened at Oakland for a second straight year, lost their fifth straight season opener after winning the previous five.
Click here for more stories about the Oakland Athletics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland AthleticsMLBbaseballoakland coliseumLos Angeles AngelsOaklandWest OaklandOakland Coliseum
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
VIDEO: Oakland A's flag raised at City Hall to celebrate start of season
Harvey the Rabbit returns to Oakland Coliseum
Mayor announces exclusive negotiation agreements to keep A's in Oakland
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Angels, Athletics try to quiet each other's bats
Semien's game-ending single in 11th lifts A's over Angels
A's open the season versus Angels at Oakland Coliseum today
Richards, Graveman get starts as Angels face A's
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Giants edge Kershaw, Dodgers 1-0 on opening day
Angels, Athletics try to quiet each other's bats
Giants put closer Mark Melancon on 10-day DL with elbow injury
Semien's game-ending single in 11th lifts A's over Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
New 'space fence' tries to identify, track the growth of space junk
Proposed changes to Alameda Co. courts: jurors could have to travel farther
Show More
Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz gets 'piles' of fan letters
Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration
Chinatown merchants tired of all the construction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos