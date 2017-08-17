SPORTS

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith faces assault charge

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith in action against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Sep. 18, 2016, in Oakland, CA. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Los Angeles prosecutors say Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith has been charged with beating his sister's boyfriend last month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Smith faces assault and battery charges.

They say the 30-year-old Smith beat the victim and then stomped on the man's head in Pasadena on July 4.

Smith previously played for the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith pleaded guilty in 2015 to a driving under the influence charge in Kansas City and was sentenced to two years of probation.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in Pasadena in September. If convicted, Smith faces up to seven years in prison.

It wasn't immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
