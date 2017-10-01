OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr injured, leaves game in Denver

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is helped off the field after being injured during the an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER, Colo. --
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the Raiders' game at Denver late in the third quarter Sunday after being shaken up on a sack.

Carr was hit by defensive end Shelby Harris and was going down when defensive end Adam Gotsis flew in and wrapped a padded arm between his helmet and shoulder pads.

Carr remained on the ground for several moments as team trainers and medical personnel came on to the field to tend to him. He eventually was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, holding his lower back.

He was replaced in the game by E.J Manuel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland RaidersDenver Broncosnflsports flashDerek CarrOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders' Derek Carr sidelined by back spasms in loss
Denver Broncos hold on for a 16-10 win over Oakland Raiders
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree (chest) not expected vs. Broncos
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Raiders' Derek Carr sidelined by back spasms in loss
Pablo Sandoval walk-off homer helps Giants top Padres in season finale
Palmer's TD toss to Fitzgerald beats 49ers in OT
Golden Bears lose Demetris Robertson for season after surgery
More Sports
Top Stories
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
Palmer's TD toss to Fitzgerald beats 49ers in OT
Raiders' Derek Carr sidelined by back spasms in loss
UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious at residence hall
In first chance to respond to anthem comments, 49ers display show of unity
Woman robbed at gunpoint at BART station in San Leandro
Giants face Padres in final game of the 2017 season
Show More
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
Police find 2 dead in Pacifica in suspected murder-suicide
Emaciated boxer found abandoned in SoCal; police search for puppies
A's, Rangers hoping for win to end season
Marseille knife attacker allegedly yelled 'Allahu akbar!' before slayings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos