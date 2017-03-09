Oakland struggles as Raiders Vegas plan moves forward

OAKLAND RAIDERS

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Oakland may be running out of time to keep the Raiders in town.

The Raiders stadium project is seemingly moving full-speed ahead in Las Vegas especially after the announcement earlier this week that Bank of America has agreed to provide the team with a $650 million loan.

But, some city officials in Oakland are staying hopeful. "I believe we are trying," Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo said.

Gallo says the city has moved all it can and is offering a lot to keep the team here, including $200 million in infrastructure improvements at the Coliseum site

But, Oakland can't and won't follow Las Vegas' lead and gamble $750 million in public money.

"I believe as residents and citizens, on public land, we have put ourselves forth and it's up to Mr. Davis to quit playing games with the residents and his fans and sit down and negotiate with us."

Diehard Raiders fans like Ray Perez told us they are growing increasingly frustrated with Raiders ownership. "Why couldn't Mark Davis get B of A or any other bank to finance a stadium here in Oakland for a lot less? That's a question that we haven't had answered yet."

The NFL owners could decide whether the team can move to Las Vegas at their meeting in Ohoenix later this month.
