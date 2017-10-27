Oakland Tech High School faces punishment for allowing famed alumnus Marshawn Lynch of the Raiders to practice with its football team.Lynch posted this video on Instagram showing him practicing with the varsity squad.While the kids and Lynch seemed to enjoy themselves, state rules prohibit anyone other than students from practicing with football teams.Reports say suspensions could be handed out.Coincidentally, Lynch is under suspension for bumping an official during the Raiders game last week and will not play Sunday against Buffalo.