  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

Oakland's Andre Ward announces retirement from boxing

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Andre Ward celebrates after defeating Sergey Kovalev in a light heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Light heavyweight champion Andre Ward is retiring from boxing with an undefeated record because he no longer has the desire to fight.

The 33-year-old Ward released a statement on his website Thursday titled "Mission Accomplished ." He says his body now cannot withstand the "rigors of the sport," and he shouldn't keep fighting if he can't give it his all.

Ward has won all 32 of his fights, with 16 knockouts. He won the Olympic gold medal as a light heavyweight in 2004. Ward won the WBA super middleweight title in 2009 and unified that title in 2011.

He won the light heavyweight title in a unanimous decision against Sergey Kovalev in 2016 and then beat Kovalev more decidedly in a rematch in June that was stopped in the eighth round.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsboxingretirementOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Preseason BPI loves Warriors, IDs Celtics as top Finals challenger
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Kevin Durant shares his 'rock-bottom' moment after signing with the Warriors
Iguodala's wild free agency had him on verge of leaving Warriors
More Sports
Top Stories
Trapped girl a symbol for Mexico's quake rescue efforts
Trump targets North Korea in new executive order
Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria
Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum
Free Speech Week organizers release list of speakers at Cal
Video shows snow falling north of Lake Tahoe
San Francisco 49ers game tickets on sale for under $20
Berkeley schools warn of man trying to lure middle schooler into van
Show More
Indivisible activist group takes aim at Obamacare repeal bill
'I've made mistakes:' Sean Spicer speaks out on brief WH tenure
Power out in 100 percent of Puerto Rico, curfew set after island 'destroyed' by Maria
Alameda Coast Guard ship instrumental in massive cocaine bust
Bay Area scientists work toward early earthquake warning system
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos