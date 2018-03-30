SPORTS
Panik's homer in 9th lifts Giants to 1-0 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Joe Panik homered for the second straight game off closer Kenley Jansen, and the San Francisco Giants beat the error-prone Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Friday night.

The Giants won by an identical score in Thursday's season opener on Panik's solo shot off Clayton Kershaw.

This time, Panik went deep to the right field pavilion leading off the ninth against Jansen (0-1), making Giants skipper Bruce Bochy the first visiting manager ever to amass 100 wins at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have yet to score a run this season.

San Francisco's Johnny Cueto retired the first 18 batters he faced before Chris Taylor singled to lead off the seventh.

The right-hander struck out four and walked none on 97 pitches in his season debut. Cueto struggled with blister issues last year, when he was 8-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 25 starts, his fewest since 2013.

Tony Watson (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth.

Hunter Strickland, filling in for injured closer Mark Melancon, earned his second save. He retired the side in the ninth with two strikeouts and a popup behind the plate.

The sellout crowd of 53,478 watched a pitching duel between Cueto and Alex Wood, who worked eight scoreless innings.

The only hit Wood allowed was a single by Brandon Crawford in the fifth. The left-hander struck out five and walked none on 90 pitches.

Logan Forsythe committed three of the Dodgers' four errors at third base. Playing out of his usual spot at second, Forsythe is filling in for injured Justin Turner.

It was the most errors the Dodgers have made in a game since Aug. 11, 2013, when they had four against Tampa Bay. Shortstop Dee Gordon committed three of those.

Forsythe's miscues came in the fourth, fifth and ninth innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Injured RHP Jeff Samardzija is "throwing great," according to Bochy.

UP NEXT

LHP Derek Holland makes his Giants debut against RHP Kenta Maeda for the Dodgers. Holland was 7-14 with a 6.20 ERA for the White Sox last year. He has only faced the Dodgers one other time in his career, back in 2009. Maeda is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA in five career starts against San Francisco.

---

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

