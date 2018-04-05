SCHOOL THREAT

Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram

A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman led police to a teenager accused of posting a threat about shooting up his school.

The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to "shoot up" a school in the comments section of his account.

Edelman notified his assistant, Shannen Moen, who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.

Police officials say the boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

Edelman called the man who tipped him off "the real hero" and says he plans to send him a gift.
