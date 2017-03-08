Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
WOMEN ATHLETES
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WLS
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 07:42AM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
women
women athletes
history
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WOMEN ATHLETES
Pro athletes discuss sports and political activism
Warning issued for cheerleaders about concussion danger
This Day in History: Tennis' 'Battle of the Sexes' showdown
What Really Matters: 96 Years and Counting
More women athletes
SPORTS
Home sweet home: Torrey Smith coy on possible Ravens return
Warriors return home to face Celtics
Niners grant veteran safety Antoine Bethea his release
Chris Archer says political situation makes WBC more important
More Sports
Top Stories
Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump
Thousands expected to strike on International Women's Day
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
Horse rescued from slick, saturated mud in SC Mountains
Richmond couple injured in clash during Berkeley Trump rallies, protests
Study: Bacon and soda tied to big portion of US deaths
Suspect who allegedly tried to run down officer spotted in Berkeley
Show More
San Jose officials struggle to get $73 million in aid
San Francisco lactation room law coming
Six suspects arrested in fatal stabbing of San Jose little league coach
VIDEO: Muni Passengers evacuated through tunnel
Alameda may be second Bay Area city to call for Trump impeachment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco