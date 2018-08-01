SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Private funeral service for 49ers legend Dwight Clark to be held at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2013 photo, former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark is honored at halftime during an NFL game in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Family and friends will say a final goodbye to San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark. He'll be remembered during a private service at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

This service will be private, it is not open to the public.

Dwight Clark died of ALS disease at the age of 61. He is known as one of the most beloved 49ers in the team's history and served as a team ambassador in the Bay Area long after his football career ended.

He was known for The Catch, grabbing the ball with his fingertips on third down with less than a minute to go in the NFC championship game against the Cowboys, sending the Niners to their first ever Super Bowl in 1981.
Clark's remains are buried on the property of former owner Eddie Debartolo, who also has the same goalpost that stood during that famous play. The tombstone is the exact distance from the goalpost that Clark was when he made the catch

Debartolo will deliver the eulogy. Joe Montana will also speak, he was the quarterback who threw Clark that ball.

