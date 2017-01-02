OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Oakland Raiders fans are feeling down, but not out a day after their playoff-bound team suffered another big setback Sunday.
The team is facing a big challenge after backup quarterback Matt McGloin injured his left arm late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos. It was McGloin's first start since 2013. The Raiders lost to the Broncos 24-6.
"Bottom line for us, it's all about recovery as quick as possible. Get up off the mat, dust yourself off, and get to work. Get ready for the Houston Texans," Head Coach Jack Del Rio told reporters during Monday's press conference.
The Raider Nation hasn't lost the faith, despite the setbacks. "It's a hard road, but there's always hope in a Raider fan," Ruben told ABC7 News.
"We'll bounce back...we'll pick ourselves up and go." @RAIDERS head coach #JackDelRio after loss to @Broncos and next game @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/MX94lHjxyb— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 2, 2017