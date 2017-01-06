Three Oakland Raiders players were honored Friday by the Professional Football Writers of America a day before the big playoff game against the Houston Texans.Associated Press writers selected edge rusher Khalil Mack to the 2016 first team All-Pro.It's the second straight year Mack has been honored.The 25-year old recorded 11 sacks and is considered a top candidate for defensive player of the year.Writers also selected Kelechi Osemele as first team left guard who is number 70 there.They also chose punter Marquette King as second team All-Pro.