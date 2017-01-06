OAKLAND RAIDERS

Three Oakland Raiders players honored by PFWA ahead of playoff game against Houstons

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) is seen during an NFL football game against the Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Three Oakland Raiders players were honored Friday by the Professional Football Writers of America a day before the big playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Watch the Raiders Wild Card game Saturday on ABC7! Pre-game coverage starts at noon, and kickoff is at 1:30!

Associated Press writers selected edge rusher Khalil Mack to the 2016 first team All-Pro.

It's the second straight year Mack has been honored.

The 25-year old recorded 11 sacks and is considered a top candidate for defensive player of the year.

Writers also selected Kelechi Osemele as first team left guard who is number 70 there.

They also chose punter Marquette King as second team All-Pro.
Raider Nation we want to see your pride! Share your pics and video using #abc7now on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Click here for more coverage of the Raiders.
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersnflnfl playoffsHouston TexansOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
Matt Ryan, Ezekiel Elliott highlight AP NFL All-Pro selections
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday on ABC7
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
P.J. Fleck named Minnesota coach: 'I am here to change the culture'
Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizes for making racially charged joke
Sources: Cavs, Hawks hope Kyle Korver trade done by Saturday
More Sports
Top Stories
Weekend storm may douse high hopes for skiers, snowboarders
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
STORMWATCH: Weather forecast for Friday afternoon
Oakland Raiders vs. Texans in playoff game Saturday on ABC7
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
Show More
STORMWATCH: sandbag locations in the Bay Area
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Cable glitch blamed for West Oakland BART delays
USGS readies monitoring equipment for weekend storm
San Francisco police investigate officer-involved shooting
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos