Raiders trading WR Cordarrelle Patterson to Patriots, source says

Mike Reiss
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots are acquiring receiver/returnerCordarrelle Pattersonfrom the Oakland Raiders in a trade, with the teams expected to swap late-round draft picks, a league source confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates.

Bartstool Sports first reported that Patterson was expected to be traded to New England.

Patterson enters the final year of his contract in 2018 and is due a non-guaranteed base salary of $3 million. He has a $250,000 workout bonus as part of the deal.

This isn't the first time the speedy Patterson has been connected to the Patriots. He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 as the No. 29 overall pick that the Vikings acquired from the Patriots in a trade.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Patterson has 163 career receptions for 1,625 yards and seven touchdowns over his career. He has been a dangerous kickoff returner as well, with 153 returns for 4,613 yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots' primary kickoff returner in 2017, running back Dion Lewis, signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

