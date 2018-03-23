SPORTS
Report: Aldon Smith arrested for violating court order

Former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested again Friday for violating a court order to stay away from a woman who said he assaulted her earlier this month, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Smith, 28, turned himself into San Francisco police Friday morning, according to the paper.

He had contacted the woman, who was his fiancee, leading police to issue a warrant for his arrest. Smith has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors -- domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism -- stemming from the incident.

The woman called police March 3 after suffering what San Francisco police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith said he would enter substance abuse rehab after the previous arrest.

Smith, a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All Pro in 2012, has had numerous run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has previously faced weapon charges, which were later reduced.

Smith played nine games for Oakland in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.

