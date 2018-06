I'm being told LeBron James texted Kevin Durant about coming to LA. pic.twitter.com/jJyeOOSgxN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 28, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Here are 7 things about why we love Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant!

MORE ABOUT KD

Is the NBA's biggest star trying to poach talent from Golden State? It may sound crazy, but hear us out.ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith reported Thursday morning Lebron James has talked with Kevin Durant about leaving the Warriors to play in Los Angeles.James has until Friday night to opt out of his contract with the Cavaliers, making him an unrestricted free agent. Durant is also expected to do the same.Something to keep in mind as the rumor mills churn - Durant has repeatedly said he has no interest in leaving the Warriors and will resign with the team But, if the best player in the league comes calling, would you at least listen?