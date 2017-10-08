SPORTS

Reporter Jason La Canfora retracts statement on Colin Kaepernick standing for anthem if signed to NFL team

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, then on the San Francisco 49ers, kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. (MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ / AP)

NEW YORK --
A CBS reporter has clarified his televised report saying quarterback Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he played in the NFL again, saying he didn't discuss the issue with the player when they spoke.

Jason La Canfora said in a series of tweets on Sunday that he was relaying previous reporting about Kaepernick and did not ask whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would sit or stand during the anthem.

The reversal came after anchor James Brown asked La Canfora on "The NFL Today": "And kneeling, he said?"

La Canfora responded: "He's not planning on kneeling. He's going to donate all his jersey sales and he's planning on standing for the anthem if given the opportunity, J.B."

La Canfora tweeted later that he does not know what Kaepernick would do during the anthem.

Relying on unnamed sources, ESPN reported in March that Kaepernick would stand during the anthem if he played again. But Kaepernick has not spoken publicly about what he would do.

