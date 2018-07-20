Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3795235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

For the very first time, the Rugby World Cup Sevens is taking place in the U.S. The historic three-day tournament kicked off Friday at AT&T Park, with 84 planned matches before the end of the weekend. (KGO-TV)