San Francisco 49ers hold news conference with Richard Sherman

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The San Francisco 49ers introduced cornerback Richard Sherman at a news conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Tuesday.
Sherman says vengeance was on his mind when he picked his new team.
The 49ers and the former All-Pro player agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $39.15 million.
