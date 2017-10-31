SANTA CLARA, Calif. --The San Francisco 49ers acquired their quarterback of the future on Tuesday by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Niners agreed to send a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots in the deal that will be official once Garoppolo passes a physical. He is expected to be introduced at a news conference later Tuesday.
San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.
Garoppolo will make his first appearance with the team Tuesday in Santa Clara.