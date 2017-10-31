  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Watch
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers new QB to make first appearance with team

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 25, 2014. (AP Photo)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
The San Francisco 49ers acquired their quarterback of the future on Tuesday by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

WATCH LIVE: Garoppolo makes first appearance with team

The Niners agreed to send a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots in the deal that will be official once Garoppolo passes a physical. He is expected to be introduced at a news conference later Tuesday.
San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Garoppolo will make his first appearance with the team Tuesday in Santa Clara.
