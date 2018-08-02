SPORTS

San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey marries longtime girlfriend at AT&T Park

Take me out to the...wedding? San Francisco Giants Legend Willie McCovey just got married at age 80! (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Take me out to the...wedding? San Francisco Giants Legend Willie McCovey just got married at age 80!

The Giants posted this picture of McCovey and his longtime girlfriend, Estela.

Judging by the picture, it looks like the clubhouse at AT&T Park served as the chapel for the two to exchange nuptials.

The Hall-of-Famer and his new wife are frequent visitors to the ballpark. McCovey was married once before in the 1960s and has a daughter.

