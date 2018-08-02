San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey marries longtime girlfriend at AT&T Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Take me out to the...wedding? San Francisco Giants Legend Willie McCovey just got married at age 80!
The Giants posted this picture of McCovey and his longtime girlfriend, Estela.
A GIANT congratulations to the newlyweds: Estela & Willie McCovey! 💍🧡🖤#SFGiants pic.twitter.com/grwo2lJvIk— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 2, 2018
Judging by the picture, it looks like the clubhouse at AT&T Park served as the chapel for the two to exchange nuptials.
The Hall-of-Famer and his new wife are frequent visitors to the ballpark. McCovey was married once before in the 1960s and has a daughter.
