San Francisco preparing for 106th Bay to Breakers race

The quintessential San Francisco event, Bay to Breakers, is happening this Sunday. With 40,000 runners and three times that many spectators, here is what you need to know about the race.This Sunday will be the 106th running of the Bay to Breakers, the longest consecutively-run race in the world. But one look at scenes from last year and you know it's really more of a mobile costume party.On Friday, runners stopped at the Bay to Breakers Expo at Pier 35 to pick up their race packets or register in person.The expo is open again on Saturday for runners to check out the latest in fitness technology and nutrition.Meantime, San Francisco police are spreading the word that alcohol is strictly banned, along with floats, bags that are not clear and anything with wheels.This year's theme is Summer of Love, to mark 50 years since the social movement that began in San Francisco.The 7.5-mile course starts at Howard and Main and ends along Ocean Beach. Be warned, some streets and Muni lines will be affected.BART and Caltrain will offer extended hours.