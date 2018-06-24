SPORTS
San Jose Earthquakes end Real Salt Lake's home win streak

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach and San Jose's Danny Hoesen scored second-half goals as the Earthquakes and RSL battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night in Sandy, Utah.

The draw snapped Salt Lake's six-game home winning streak. It was the most consecutive games that the club had won in Utah since 2014.

RSL needed one more win to break the club record. They could not get it despite dominating offensively for much of the game. Salt Lake finished with a 27-15 advantage in shots and an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

Last-place San Jose earned a draw for the second straight match. The Earthquakes have gone seven matches without getting in the win column.

Salt Lake controlled possession and tempo during the first half but could not produce any goals. RSL had a 12-4 advantage in total shots. The hosts also possessed the ball 72 percent of the time, though it resulted in only two shots on frame.

In the second half, Salt Lake turned up the pressure, and it finally paid off.

Kreilach put RSL on the board in the 54th minute. Corey Baird redirected the ball into an unmarked Kreilach in the heart of the 6-yard box. From there, the Croatian midfielder headed it home to put Salt Lake on the board.

Hoesen leveled the score in the 64th minute. Magnus Eriksson blasted a shot to the center of the goal, where Nick Rimando made a save. The ball trickled out to Hoesen, and he chipped the rebound over Rimando and into the net before the Salt Lake goalkeeper could cover the ball up.

Hoesen now has 10 goals for the season, one of four MLS players to tally double-digit goals thus far.

Rimando was credited with three saves while Quakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell stopped seven shots.

RSL 1-1 San Jose: Hoesen strikes again - Via MLS
Danny Hoesen netted his 10th goal of the season to level the score in the second half and salvage a point for the Earthquakes as they draw with RSL 1-1.
