OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row! Catch the series only on ABC7. Ticket information here.
SCHEDULE: 2017 NBA FINALS ON ABC7
Game 1: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 5 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 5: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 6: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 7: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 5 p.m.
