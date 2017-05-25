GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, is guarded by Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., June 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the third year in a row! Catch the series only on ABC7. Ticket information here.




SCHEDULE: 2017 NBA FINALS ON ABC7

Game 1: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 5 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 5: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 6: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 6 p.m.
Game 7: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 5 p.m.

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.

Our ABC7 sports anchors have been covering the Warriors from the start. For updates, follow Larry Beil, Mike Shumann, and Casey Pratt on Twitter.

We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
