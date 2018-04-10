  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
Score free Golden State Warriors playoff tickets on Uber's 'Dubs Day'

If you want to score free Warriors playoff tickets, try catching Uber on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 because the date has been designated as Uber's Dubs Day.

If you want to score free Warriors playoff tickets, try catching Uber on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 because the date has been designated as Uber's Dubs Day.


There will be one golden bright Uber, with a limited number of tickets and last year's trophy for lucky riders to ride in.

Dubs Day also includes hundreds of Ubers driving around with Warriors gear for riders to win.

To be eligible, you have to order a car in San Francisco, Oakland, or San Jose.

Click here for more information.

