Today’s the day! @Uber’s #DubsDay is here, which means some special Warriors surprises are in store for Bay Area riders today 👀 pic.twitter.com/RnU1WWAHQY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2018

If you want to score free Warriors playoff tickets, try catching Uber on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 because the date has been designated as Uber's Dubs Day.There will be one golden bright Uber, with a limited number of tickets and last year's trophy for lucky riders to ride in.Dubs Day also includes hundreds of Ubers driving around with Warriors gear for riders to win.To be eligible, you have to order a car in San Francisco, Oakland, or San Jose.