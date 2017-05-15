COLIN KAEPERNICK

Seahawks reportedly considering Kaepernick as backup quarterback

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert, left, watches as quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photos/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SEATTLE --
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is considering Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible backup options to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

In an interview with KIRO-AM, Carroll was asked specifically about the pair of veteran quarterbacks who would seem to fit the style Seattle desires in Wilson's backup.
"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said. "We've been tracking everything that is going on and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're trying to make sure we manage properly but quite frankly, yes, we're looking at all those guys."

Trevone Boykin served as Wilson's backup last season but has run into off-field issues during the offseason. Carroll often praised Kaepernick when he was with San Francisco.

